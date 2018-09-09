Airport Advisory Commission to tackle RC field discrepancy

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will meet at noon Monday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., to discuss the remote control aircraft operation site, master plan update and airport equipment acquisition.

The RC aircraft operation site at the Kingman Airport is at the center of controversy as two separate clubs, the Kingman Modelers and the Golden Eagles RC Clun, want to retain access to the site that up to know has been used by the modelers on a the basis of a verbal agreement. The site is about 720,000 square feet and fenced.

The seven-member commission will also hear staff reports on the airport and business park, in additional to discussing the airport’s master plan update. Necessary airport equipment acquisition will be addressed as well.

Information provided by the City of Kingman