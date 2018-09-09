Event Calendar | Sept. 9 - 16

TODAY
Sounds of Kingman/Concert in the Park
2 - 4 p.m. at Metcalfe Park at the corner of Beale St. and Grandview Ave. 928-715-0288.
Grape Stomp
Noon - 6 p.m. at the Stetson Winery 10965 N. Moonscape Way in Kingman. 928-757-7206.
Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness
8:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.
TUESDAY
9/11 Remembrance
7 a.m. at Fire Fighter’s Memorial Park 2201 Detroit Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Cerbat Garden Club
10 a.m. Happening at St. Jon’s Methodist Church 1730 Kino Ave. 928-715-2334.
THURSDAY
Family L3
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665
Mohave County Fair 2018
10 a.m. - 11 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.
FRIDAY
Mohave County Fair 2018
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.
SATURDAY
Mohave County Fair 2018
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.
Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018
8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.
Tuff Trucks/Scramble Cars/Mud Bogs
6 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Races start at 6:15 p.m. in Kingman. 928-279-6770.
Johnny Appleseed Day
9 - 11 a.m. at “Dig It” Community Garden 2301 Lillie Ave. 928-530-8072.
Chillin’ on Beale Street!
4 - 7 p.m. On Beale Street in Downtown Kingman between 4th and 5th Street. 714-488-1843
KRMC Foundation Golf Tournament
7:30 a.m. at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course 1001 Gates Ave. in Kingman. 928-263-3873.
Healing Retreat
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pine Lake Fire Dept. /Community Center 4564 Hualapai Mountain Rd. in the Hualapai Mountains next to the Hualapai Mountain Resort. 928-529-2789.
SUNDAY, Sept. 16
Mohave County Fair 2018
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.
Healing Retreat
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pine Lake Fire Dept. /Community Center 4564 Hualapai Mountain Rd. in the Hualapai Mountains next to the Hualapai Mountain Resort. 928-529-2789.
