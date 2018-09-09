Interviews of airport manager finalists underway

KINGMAN – Interviews for Kingman Airport manager finalists, Steven Johnston and Dennis Rouleau, began Friday following a meet and greet with candidates Thursday where the community learned about the candidates and submitted comment cards to City staff.

Johnston has been the airport supervisor at the Lake Havasu Municipal Airport for more than 11 years. According to an informational sheet provided by the City Thursday, his responsibilities include improvement projects, grants, budget, leases, construction, planning, economic development, capital improvement programs and revenue enhancement.

Johnston had also been an airport manager at the Marina Municipal Airport in California where he helped transition a former military facility to a civilian airport. His airport experience goes back even further, as he was assistant to the airport manager for operations at the Arlington Municipal Airport in Arlington, Washington. He also worked at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport for more than two years in the Noise Abatement Office.

He told the crowd Thursday that he comes from a flying family, and that his mom, dad and brother all have their pilot’s licenses. He’s an aviation enthusiast and an airplane owner.

“Anytime I go anywhere, overseas or in country, I go to airports because I’m an airport nerd,” he said. “I love aviation, and I think as you all understand, it’s a lifestyle and couldn’t imagine not being a part of it.”

All in all, he has more than 27 years of experience in airport management. He earned an associate’s degree from Green River College in Auburn, Washington. Johnston is a certified member through the American Association of Airport Executives, the certified airport executive from the Southwest Chapter of AAE, and is currently the president of the Arizona Airports Association.

Rouleau also has decades of airport experience according to the information sheet. He has his pilot’s license, though is not an airplane owner. He began his airport career at Fort Lauderdale International Airport as assistant manager, where he was responsible for terminal and airfield operations.

“I, too, have aviation blood and I’ve had it for some time, my whole life has been involved in aviation,” Rouleau said.

He then moved to the Chicago Executive Airport, the former Palwaukee Municipal Airport, where he was eventually promoted to airport manager from assistant manager. In Rouleau’s 12 years as manager he oversaw the airport’s budget, staffing, capital planning, FAA and Department of Transportation relations, and business development.

Rouleau holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation management from Daniel Webster College, and completed the Executive Program at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. He is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives.

Those in attendance were asked to complete reception response forms with questions asking about candidate professionalism and airport knowledge.