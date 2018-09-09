KUSD school board candidates, JAVC to speak at forum Wednesday

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum is hosting Kingman Unified School District school board candidates at its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Incumbent candidates, Charlie Lucero and Carol Young are set to join the event along with candidate Cliff Angle. Three candidates will be available to answer questions the audience may have. KUSD school board has four candidates with three empty seats.

Also attending the meeting is Pat Farrell president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and Mike Meyers vice president. They will speak on the status of the downtown Kingman project and answer any questions the public may have.

The meeting room is available by 4 p.m. and for those who arrive before 4 p.m. can have the early bird special. There is an admission charge of $2 to help with meeting costs.

Information provided by Mohave Republican Forum