Obituary | Russell Ellis

Russell Ellis, 66, who started his adventurous life as a Leap Year baby, passed away Thursday, August 23, at home in his own bed, with his wife Cindy and dog Lucy by his side. He bravely fought colon and liver cancer for over a year, without a complaint.



Russ was a man of many trades and a master of all – Eagle Scout at 15, mechanic, carpenter, systems analyst, computer and phone tech, manager, salesman, gardener and huge animal lover.

His working life was an adventure, from a construction job with his dad on the Arco High-rise in Los Angeles, to working as a roadie for Tom Petty’s band in Hollywood.

In 1978, Russ brought his new bride of one month and all their possessions to Kingman, in a VW bug and van. He landed a job at the Duval mine, driving an ore hauler. He loved watching the dazzling lightning storms over Golden Valley from his work site atop the Cerbat Mountains.

A few years later, the couple sold everything and took off RV’ing, which was to become one of Russ’ most beloved adventures. Every morning they would wake up and go wherever their hearts told them to go that day. They ended up in Rockport, Texas, and Russ drove the highways of Texas in a bright orange box truck, emblazoned with “Fresh Fish, Shrimp and Oysters for Sale!” selling fresh seafood from the side of the road.

After returning to Kingman, he worked in car sales before his last job adventure - as a computer/telephone technician, travelling from prison to prison in Arizona and California, repairing inmate phone systems and gathering evidence in pending cases for investigators.

Russ was predeceased by his mother, Sarah Ellis, and his father, Russ Ellis Sr. He leaves behind his wife Cindy, his sister Grace (Rick) Van Horn, his brother, Jerry, his niece Olivia, and many other relatives and friends.

You are invited to a Celebration of Russ’ Life on Saturday, September 15 at the American Legion Post 14, 225 Oak St., Kingman, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appropriate attire: Hawaiian/Brightly colored clothing, if you have any.