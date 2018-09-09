Tee-up Saturday for KRMC’s golf tournament

KINGMAN – The green freshly mowed grass, your favorite putter, and pizza sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday morning to raise money for a local hospice home.



Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting its 30th annual Charity Golf Tournament at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will go towards KRMC’s Joan and Diana Hospice Home.

Ben McGlothlin, public relations specialist for KRMC said last year they raised over $43,000 and had a record turnout of 144 players.

“We’d love to raise more. It’s a milestone year for us and hope it’s a big year,” he said.

Pizza Hut is their big sponsor and will cater lunch for the event. Participants in the golf tournament have the opportunity to win prizes for: men’s and women’s longest drive, closest to the pin, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

But if luck is on your side and score a hole-in-one on 6 or 10, then there’s a chance of winning a new car from Anderson Auto Group or Martin Swanty Chrysler Jeep Dodge. Other prizes include baskets that are worth up to $300 that can contain a Keurig, Bluetooth speakers or tickets to go zip lining.

The KRMC Foundation is grateful for the support of its sponsors with this year having 33 sponsors.



Entry fee is $100 for each player which includes green fees with cart, a golf polo and a goody bag with a towel. Teams of four can sign up for $400.

“It’s always a great day of fun. Players usually enjoy themselves,” McGlothlin said.

For more information about the tournament, contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.