Trial date set in 2014 killing of 8-year-old Bullhead City girl

KINGMAN — A judge has set a trial date for a man charged with killing a Bullhead City girl four years ago.

Justin James Rector is set to be tried on first-degree murder, kidnapping, child abuse and abandonment of a body in late April.

A Mohave County judge set the trial date Friday over the objection of Rector's attorney.

Authorities say 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella had been strangled in September 2014. Her partially clothed body was found in a shallow grave near her home.

The prosecutor had urged the judge to schedule the trial to ensure the rights of the victims. He accused the defense attorney of being uncooperative in setting up interviews.

Rector's attorney denied the allegation.