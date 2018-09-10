Cargo containers remain on P&Z’s agenda

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission will continue cargo container and manufactured home allowance deliberations, and will begin discussing a conditional use permit, at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Cargo containers are currently permitted for storage only in commercial zoning districts but may be used as building material in all zoning districts. However, the City has seen an increase in cargo container violations in residential areas, and the citizens of Kingman have shown interest in using cargo containers for storage in those zones.

The commission is considering three options of which it will choose one for its recommendation to Council. Option 1 would allow cargo containers to be used for storage in rural residential zoning districts. Option 2 would permit them in rural residential and R-1-40 zoning districts in areas annexed prior to 1989. Option 3 would keep cargo container allowances as they are now.

During public comment and at community workshops, commissioners have heard opinions for both sides of the argument. Proponents primarily cite a property owner’s right to do as they see fit on their own property, and the safety advantages of containers. Opponents feel an influx of cargo containers in residential areas would affect the City negatively in terms of aesthetics.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will also continue discussing potentially allowing manufactured homes to be built on 5,000 square-foot parcels in subdivisions recorded before 1945 in the R-MH-6 zoning district. Currently, the City allows for development on lots and parcels in that zoning district if they are 6,000 square feet, or 5,000 square feet if a single-family detached home is being developed.

The main area affected by any change would be that south of the railroad tracks downtown, which is primarily zoned R-MH-6. Another area is behind Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Lastly, commissioners will hear a request for a conditional use permit that would allow recreational vehicles to occupy 24 of 69 park spaces in the Ching Jing Mobile Home Park.



