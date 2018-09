Please join family and friends in a Celebration of Life for Elmer Bowen, long time resident of Kingman, who passed away May 28, 2018 at the age of 92.

The celebration will be held Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at 3701 Cerbat Vista Drive in Kingman.

Please call 928-716-7774 if directions are needed.