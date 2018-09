KINGMAN - The City of Kingman and its fire and police departments will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony from 7 to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Firefighters Memorial park, 2201 Detroit Ave. Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper believes remembering the events of Sept. 11 is important, as it “causes everybody to consider something larger than they are, something greater than they are.”