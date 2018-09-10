Community View | Spend a day refelecting on peace

In Kingman, this year’s formal observation of the International Day of Peace Sept. 21 will be held at Locomotive Park from 10 a.m. - noon. Bring your own peace signs and a lawn chair. Use search engine and enter: international day of peace for further ideas and information.



This event is a peace rally not a partisan antiwar event but rather a peace event since peace is an easily agreed upon goal. This rally is complete with approval from the City with Permit and Police notification as well with hopes for this to become an annual Kingman event. Through our educational system and Kingman Area Literacy Program (KALP) students have been invited to read their brief statement of their beliefs on the importance of peace to rally attendees.



Also, the morning activities will include: “peace face painting” by Nola L., a talented local hairdresser, painting for both youngsters and the young at heart as well!; CD peace music organized and burned on CD by Alan W.; the music and announcements through the use of audio equipment furnished by Patricia C.; Sharon W. has provided ongoing invaluable support and suggestions plus the use of her pop-up tent, coolers and also ice donation; the Kingman Econo Lodge, donated material for banners,etc; Ed P. will provide donated beverages from area businesses and Danny B. has provided most helpful side line encouragement. So you see this IS a community event. Thank you everyone for all your help and support ... to include potential rally attendees. Hope to see you at Locomotive Park 9/21/18.

What is the Day of Peace?

Locally and globally citizens who are unable to attend a peace rally on Friday, Sept. 21 are asked to cease their activity at noon and silently reflect for one minute on peace. This peace focus may then encircle our bruised world with thoughts and peace energy for a full 24 hour period of time. This coordinated and simple action is a powerful message of hope and the impact of millions of people in all parts of the world, coming together for one day of peace IS profound as we silently send good peaceful energy to our battered world for one minute. This global effort shows that, although peace is elusive, it is possible. Doves of peace flutter unceasingly nearby to carry humanity’s wish for peace forward.



In 1981 the UN declared an annual global International Day of Peace to be observed in the month of September. In 2002, Sept. 21, was established as the permanent date for this important observation. UN discussions included declaration for global ceasefire and a non-violence as well. Formal observation of this day coincides with the opening ceremony of the UN and occurs at noon on Sept. 21. It is marked by the ringing of a bell followed by a minute of silence. The bell that’s rung was a gift from Japanese children-made bell from coins donated from children around the world. The bell’s inscription reads: “Long live absolute world peace.” This gift serves as “a reminder of the human cost of war.”

A commonly accepted symbolic color for peace is blue and the peace dove flying with an olive branch in its beak as shown above. In Jewish, Christian, and Islam traditions a white dove symbolizes peace. In other traditions the dove also represent “hope for peace” or a peace offering from one person to another, hence the phrase “to extend an olive branch”. The dove is often represented as still in flight to remind people of its role as messenger.

Through the years amazing things have occurred worldwide in support of peace. The most memorable event to me was approximately 15 years ago in Bangladesh. Despite experiencing civil war, 10,000 attendees, as I recall, were at their International Day of Peace observance.

Peace Day reminds a person worldwide of the UN’s mission, which remains a commitment to peace. The UN stated goals for this day are:



“Peace day is devoted to commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples. This day will serve as a reminder to all peoples that our organization, with all its limitations, is a living instrument in the service of peace and will serve all of us here within the organization as a constantly pealing bell reminding us that our permanent commitment, above all interests or differences of any kind, is to peace.”



UN International Day of Peace’s mission is simple:

May Peace prevail on earth far & wide to embrace the lands and people of this Earth.