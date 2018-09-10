Horoscopes | Sept. 10, 2018

Birthdays: Ryan Phillippe, 44; Colin Firth, 58; Amy Irving, 65; Joe Perry, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider how best to share your feelings with the people you love or work alongside. Have a positive strategy in mind, and you will be able to bring about the changes that will make your relationships better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will set you on a new path. Express your thoughts and concentrate on what you will need to do in order to reach your destination.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving forward. Get things done and plan activities that will help you get rid of any frustration or anxiety you feel.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take pride in what you do. Run your home efficiently to cut your overhead, allowing disposable funds you can spend on entertainment, family and your own personal needs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be reluctant to make a change that could pose a risk. Someone will try to convince you that you have nothing to worry about.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will do you good. Traveling for business or educational purposes will be informative. A positive attitude will win favors and help you reel in the support you need to move forward with your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to the advice offered. Someone with more experience will offer interesting alternatives.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Give-and-take will work wonders for you. Know what you want and what’s expected of you, and prepare to negotiate on your own behalf.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Work hard and protect your position, reputation and assets. Someone you thought you could trust will disappoint you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of business. Don’t leave anything undone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Just do what has to be done. Don’t fall into someone’s trap and take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen to what’s being said and speak on your own behalf. Stand up for what you believe in and challenge anyone or anything you feel is unjust or detrimental to your life, environment or future prospects and prosperity.