Kingman Photo | Cleaning up the Community

Photo Gallery Day of Caring During the annual Day of Caring in Kingman many organizations within the community helped to clean up the city. Staff and family members of Kingman Regional Medical Center helped pull weeds and clean up along Andy Devine Avenue Saturday morning. Other organizations that took time from their Saturday to help included UniSource Energy, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, GEO Prison Staff, and Kingman Police Department police explorers. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

During the annual Day of Caring in Kingman many organizations within the community helped to clean up the city. Staff and family members of Kingman Regional Medical Center helped pull weeds and clean up along Andy Devine Avenue Saturday morning. Other organizations that took time from their Saturday to help included UniSource Energy, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, GEO Prison Staff, and Kingman Police Department police explorers. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)