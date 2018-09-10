Kingman Photo | Donation Made to Search and Rescue

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster proudly stands next to Community Organization of Meadview (COM) Treasure Tom O’Keeffe Thursday as a $500 donation is made to MCSO Search and Rescue Kingman Unit President Amanda Kaufman. The check from the COM was for funds generated through cupcake sales during the Boat Festival held in Meadview during May. The MCSO SAR Kingman Unit is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates solely on donations and does not receive any formal funding from the state, Sheriff or Mohave County Government. Those interested in making donations to MCSO SAR Kingman Unit or would like information about becoming a member can do so by contacting Amanda Kaufman at 928-757-1920. All donations are tax deductible and are used exclusively for purchasing unit equipment and furthering the training of its members. (Photo by Butch Meriwether)