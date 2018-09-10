Kingman Photo | Giving to Schools

Members of KASRA,Sue Snell, Vera Tapia, Tommie Upton, and Steve Kocher gather up school supplies donated by members. As school begins, KASRA members start off their year with a supply drive and begin planning our annual Ditch Day! All retired school employees living in Kingman are invited to join us as we kick off our new year on September 25. Our social gathering, membership drive and delicious brunch will be held at Upton Hidden Pines B&B. For further information, contact Linda Kocher at 928-716-1441.