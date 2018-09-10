Lane closures underway on Historic Route 66 west of Seligman through Saturday, Sept. 15

SELIGMAN - The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on east- and westbound Historic Route 66 west of Seligman at the Interstate 40B overpass bridge while bridge deck work is underway.

The work is scheduled to occur daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 15.

Historic Route 66 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction with partial closures. Flaggers will be in place directing traffic through the work zone.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation