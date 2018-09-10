Letter | Thank You For your support

The cross country teams at Kingman High School and Lee Williams High School would like to thank the following for their support at the Second Annual Monsoon Madness 5K in August: Angle Homes, Meins, Lott, & Patterson, Kingman Fire Fighters Association, State Farm - Deana Nelson, Kingman TrueValue, American Woodmark, and the parents of our athletes. Your generous support will allow us to pay for travel to invitationals and state. Thank you.

Joan Abraham - LWHS Head Coach

Anne Bathauer - KHS Head Coach

