Licenses & Permits | Sept. 10, 2018

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 6:

Loven Contracting: 1743 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; addition; zero dollars.

Ambient Edge: 3730 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

GSH Construction: 2112 Railroad St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Lewis Equipment Services: 1915 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial demo; $47.

Lewis Equipment Services: 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; commercial demo; $47.

Ambient Edge: 3370 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

Rodney Lawson: 2310 Omaha Drive, Kingman; attached garage; $437.

Mohave Shadez: 2116 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; awnings; $323.

Angle Homes: 3328 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

Tanner Schritter: 4196 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,332.

Forty Four Construction: 2333 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,884.

Lawson Development: 3138 Dafne Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,404.

Angle Homes: 4129 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,651.

Angle Homes: 3371 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,651.

Lawson Development: 3080 Dafne Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,404.

GSH Construction: 2119 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.

Angle Homes: 2120 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,881.

Mohave County building permits and City of Kingman business licenses were unavailable when the Daily Miner went to press.