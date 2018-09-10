Report rates KRMC high in COPD, average in other specialties

KINGMAN – U.S. News & World Report released its results for the 2018-2019 Best Hospitals and Kingman Regional Medical Center didn’t rank nationally but it was rated high in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease specialty.

The results of the report concluded that KRMC was rated “excellent” for discharging COPD patients home and “very high” for the number of Medicare patients they saw through 2012 and 2016 who are 65 and older. The report sampled data from Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Standard Analytical File.

Teri Williams, spokeswoman for KRMC said it’s the older population that have certain lifestyle habits like smokers, in regards to why there is a high number of COPD patients at KRMC.

Other categories the COPD specialty was rated for included patient experience and nurse staffing, which received an average rating. Williams defended the results from the report stating that the report is a small snapshot of care.

“We use more up-to-date, broadscoped data when monitoring our quality-of-care,” Williams said. “We do not base our improvement efforts on reports from unaffiliated, for-profit rating organizations.”

The report also included a section on patient satisfaction, where it received a average rating (3 out of 5). Patients were able to score the hospital on overall satisfaction, doctor communication, cleanliness, willingness to recommend and other categories. KRMC uses a national company called Press Garney to keep track of its patients satisfaction.

“Our goal is for all services to consistently rank in the top 25 percent nationally for patient satisfaction,” Williams said.

According to Williams, areas where improvement can be made is in the urgent care center and inpatient care and since July, 77 percent of hospitalized patients rated their care a “9” or “10.”

Initiatives KRMC is taking to improve overall is to increasing its efforts to recruit and retain more doctors and nurses, all employees are required to attend patient satisfaction training, and implemented a program that provides feedback to doctors and nurses on how to interact with patients.

Overall, the results the report showed rated KRMC as an average hospital and its commitment to being more than average.

“We constantly work to improve quality,” Williams said.

KRMC works towards its vision which is: to provided the region’s best clinical care and patient service through an environment that fosters respect for others and pride in performance.