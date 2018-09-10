Search for fourth boat crash victim moves south

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Searchers looking for the body of the fourth victim in a fatal boat crash that occurred last Saturday near Topock are moving their base of operations from Topock 66 Marina to the Lake Havasu City Water Safety Center.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Raegan Heitzig, of Ventura, California, who is presume dead after two boats collided near Pirate Cove at Topock on Saturday night.

The bodies of three other victims, Brian Grabowski, Christine Lewis and Kirra Drury, all of California, were recovered earlier in the week.

“After six days of continuous searching, it has been determined that we have exhausted our search efforts near the site of the collission,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials pledged to continue the search along the water’s surface and shorelines, using the efforts of its Division of Boating Safety along with dozens of local volunteers.