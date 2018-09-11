Angel Miguel Bravo seeks settlement conference

KINGMAN – Angel Miguel Bravo, the 16-year-old arrested in connection with the Walleck Ranch Park shooting in March, appeared before Mohave Superior Court Judge Richard Weiss on Tuesday, who transferred the scheduling of a settlement conference to Judge Rick Lambert.

A charge of assisting a criminal street gang has been brought against Bravo, in addition to three others whom the state is alleging were involved in the incident, Juan Carlos Lozano, 19, Alexander Eric Lozano, 17, and Timothy Joseph Bell, 19. All four are also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.

Bravo and Bell were arrested March 22 after police found the two suspects not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. Law enforcement responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old who had suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and leg. The victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Bravo’s next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 12.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner generally does not normally identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because of the seriousness of the charges.