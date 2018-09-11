Bicyclist sustains minor injuries in crash with truck

KINGMAN – A 13-year-old boy was injured when he crashed his bicycle into a vehicle in the 3800 block of Stockton Hill Road around 4:15 p.m. Monday, police reported.

The bicyclist was heading south on the northbound sidewalk toward the intersection at Kino Avenue. A grey Nissan truck driven by a 55-year-old Kingman man was stopped to make a right-hand turn onto Stockton Hill Road.

Not seeing the bicyclist, the driver began to make the turn when the bicyclist entered the intersection from the sidewalk, crashing into the truck.

The boy received minor injuries that did not require emergency medical treatment. Police determined that the bicyclist was operating his bike illegally. He was going against traffic on a sidewalk and with no functioning brake. No citation was issued.

Anyone operating a bicycle is subject to the same regulations as all other vehicles on the road, Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper noted.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department