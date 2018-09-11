Letter | The Hero

I feel all veterans have been insulted. McCain the hero was a prisoner of war, he had no combat time. He claimed two broken arms and a broken leg-who nursed him back to health while he was being tortured? He was sleeping in a shack, and fed every day while thousands of troops were fighting the war, he was enjoying a vacation for five years.

My two brothers and I are veterans; we were never (along with thousands of others) called heroes. Those clowns in the Senate idolized him hoping they will be re-elected. There should be term limits so that we can have people in there that do not kiss dead behinds.

That RHINO McCain is not a hero so let him rest in peace. He is dead and does not know about the millions being wasted on the fanfare. The heroes are the ones whose names are etched on a memorial wall.