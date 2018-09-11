Obituary | Robert Darrell Long Jr.

It is with great sadness, that the family of Robert Darrell Long Jr. announces his passing, Sunday September 2, 2018 at the young age of 49.



Robert was born October 28, 1968 in Kingman Arizona. This has always been home. He had lived in other places, but always gravitated right back home. His love for music made him a great guitarist. He could hear a song pick up his guitar and play it. He never met a stranger. He was liked by many with his sense of humor and corky jokes. He had a knack for gardening and loved the outdoors.

Robert was proceeded in death by both sets of grandparents Bo and Racheal Maddux, Art and Louise Long, his cousins; Stephen and Normen, his niece Journie. He is survived by his father Robert (Hoppie) and Mother Barbara, his five children; Racheal, Rebecca, Olivia, James, and Jessie, His brothers; Brian (Lori), Jason (Amanda), Shane (Erica), his sisters; Nichole (Gary), Courtney (Chris), and a lot of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. They will be leaving his Facebook page open and you are more than welcome to post pictures, share stories and say final words to him there. We all look forward to seeing them.

Our tears fall silently,

Our hearts grieve quietly…

But God hears our cries,

And shares our sorrows.