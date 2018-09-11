Police investigate credit card skimmers at gas station

KINGMAN – Police are investigating the use of two credit card skimmers at a gas station in the 3000 block of Andy Devine Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper reported Tuesday.

The skimmers were located by a service company earlier in the day.

The devices allow a victim’s credit card information and PIN number to be transmitted via Bluetooth to a mobile device some yards away.

“These devices are virtually undetectable to the untrained eye,” Cooper said.

They require that the panel to the control panel to the fuel pump be opened for installation. Businesses are urged to install preemptive measures to make it difficult of the panels to be opened or unlocked.

Tamper-proof tape can be used, which would provide indication to the user that the panel was opened or tampered with.

It’s not always the case, but most skimmer devices are installed on the side of the fuel pump facing away from the cashier or away from public view, Cooper added.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department