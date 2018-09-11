Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers rally for five-set victory over Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team dealt Lake Havasu its first loss of the season Monday with a thrilling 3-2 win at home.

“Our student section was awesome,” said senior Isabella Anderson. “Our boys did an amazing job and it was good to have that kind of school spirit to help us keep going.”

The Lady Tigers (3-0) won the opening set with ease by a score of 25-13 and then appeared on the verge of a sweep with a 25-20 victory in the second set.

But the Lady Knights rallied back – tallying consecutive victories to force a deciding fifth set.

That’s when Academy found its groove and edged Lake Havasu 15-7 for the victory.

Anderson led the Lady Tigers with 18 kills, seven digs, five blocks and four assists. Lynsey Day, meanwhile, notched 17 assists, six kills and five blocks.

Grace Herbine added 11 digs and four kills, while Maliah Gardner had 15 assists.

The Lady Tigers travel to Parker Tuesday night and then make the short trip to face city rival Kingman High (0-5, 0-1 3A West Region) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Girls Golf

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Lee Williams High School girls golf team welcomed Lake Havasu to town Monday. The Lady Vols shot a 62-over 206 to take first, while Lake Havasu finished with a 119-over 263 for second.

Lee Williams’ Paige Lucero was the top overall finisher with a nine-over 45, while Kaylee Moore tied for second with a 13-over 49. Brooke Lander was fourth (14-over 50), followed by Bella Bruno in sixth and Paige Booth in seventh.

Cross Country

At Prescott, the Lee Williams and Kingman high school cross country teams continued the 2018 season Saturday at the Ray Wherley Invite.

The Lady Vols finished fifth, while the Vols were eighth. Worth noting, however, is the fact the meet scoring uses the team’s total time rather than finishing position points for the top five runners.

Darleen Bland led the Lady Vols with a 23.52.89 – almost a minute faster than last year according to Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham.

Alexis Hecker was next at 24:30.67, followed by Alize Hecker (25:59.10), Kylie Cantrell (26.16.40), Shayla Mayberry (26.26.40) and Elizabeth Strong at 27:03.63.

Anastasia Tanner, meanwhile, was the top finisher for the Lady Bulldogs at 26:09.44, followed by Jimena Lopez at 27:20.69.

Zack Tempert was the leading runner for the Vols at 20:11.15, followed by Cayden Robles (20:32.53), Cade Cantrell (21:11.51) and Hunter Serrano at 21:53.01.

Christian Yazzie paced the Bulldogs at 21:12.06 and Christian Cleaver ran a 22:13.19.

“We will continue to work and really begin to focus on our athletes running closer together for a better performance at the sectional,” said Kingman head coach Anne Bathauer.

Lee Williams and Kingman are back in action Wednesday at Parker and then travel to Flagstaff Saturday for the Four Corners Invitational.

Boys Golf

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Kingman High School hosted the Kingman Invitational last week and Hayden Tanner led the Bulldogs with a 14-over 86 to tie for fourth.

Lee Williams’ Brady Clark, meanwhile, shot a 16-over 88 for an eighth-place tie. Teammate Cole Finch was 13th with a 19-over 91, while Kingman’s Matthew Mendez shot a 21-over 93 for a tie for 14th.

Kingman’s Coleton Padilla tied for 17th, followed by fellow Bulldog Camaron Haller in 22nd and Lee Williams’ Brycen Rodriguez in a tie for 23rd.