Arrest warrant issued for State Rep. Paul Mosley

LAKE HAVASU CITY - An arrest warrant has been issued for State Rep. Paul Mosley.

The warrant was issued Sept. 6 in Parker Justice Court after Mosley failed to appear to a Sept. 5 court appearance. The court summons was issued on Aug. 3 and sent via certified mail on Aug. 8.



Mosley, who lives in Lake Havasu City, is charged with excessive speed. The prosecution of his case has been turned over to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office due to a conflict with the La Paz County Attorney’s Office.

When reached at home on Wednesday afternoon, Mosley said he didn’t want to comment about the warrant. He then went on to say he did not know anything about the warrant and is sorting out the details.

In late March, Mosley was pulled over north of Parker on State Route 95 for traveling at 97 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. On video recorded from the body cam of La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Maya, Mosley boasts of driving at 120 to 140 mph on Interstate 10. He also said he could not be cited because of legislative immunity