Fire burns semi-trailer on South Dome Road

GOLDEN VALLEY – Firefighters from Golden Valley Fire District responded to a fire at about 11 a.m. Tuesday to find a semi-trailer fully engulfed in flames in the 2400 block of South Dome Road.

The fire was contained to the 53-foot trailer and vegetation around the trailer. Firefighters kept it from spreading to a nearby home and other structures.

No residents were home when the fire started and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Information provided by Golden Valley Fire District