Fire burns semi-trailer on South Dome Road

Firefighters from Golden Valley Fire District were able to contain a semi-trailer that caught fire Tuesday on south Dome Street. (Photo by Butch Meriwether)

  • Originally Published: September 12, 2018 5:44 p.m.

    • GOLDEN VALLEY – Firefighters from Golden Valley Fire District responded to a fire at about 11 a.m. Tuesday to find a semi-trailer fully engulfed in flames in the 2400 block of South Dome Road.

    The fire was contained to the 53-foot trailer and vegetation around the trailer. Firefighters kept it from spreading to a nearby home and other structures.

    No residents were home when the fire started and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Information provided by Golden Valley Fire District

