Head-of-household women eligible for cash grants

KINGMAN – Women from Kingman who are the primary wage earners in their families and are seeking financial assistance to continue their education can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women.

Each year Live Your Dream provides more than $2 million in cash grants to women who are the heads of their households. More than $30 million has gone to tens of thousands of women since the program started in 1972.

The Kingman Soroptimist will provide up to $2,500 cash grant to the recipient, who will then move on to the Soroptimist Golden West Region for the chance to win up to an additional $3,000 to $5,000. Three finalists will then be awarded $10,000.

“Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training,” Kingman Soroptimist wrote in a press release. “This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.”

Women eligible to apply are those who provide the primary financial support for themselves and dependents, have financial need, are enrolled in an undergraduate degree or vocational skills program, and reside in a Soroptimist territory of which Kingman is one. Previous winners are not eligible.

Applications are available at the UPS Store or by contacting Cherie Bourlier at 928-716-6677 or via email at taxrep@citlink.net. They are also available online at http://liveyourdream.org/get-help/apply-for-an-educational-grant/index.html. Questions can also be directed to Suellen Stewart at 928-753-6477. Online applications can be sent to sstewart01kng@gmail.com. The application deadline is Nov. 15.

Information provided by the Kingman Soroptimist