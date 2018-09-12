Horoscopes | September 12, 2018

Birthdays: Ryan Potter, 23; Emmy Rossum, 32; Jennifer Hudson, 37; Benjamin McKenzie, 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider every angle before you decide to make a change. Don’t let temptation get the better of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your resources and imagination to help deal with anyone who poses a problem for you. Have your facts straight and ready to share with anyone tempted to make your life difficult.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep busy. Idle time will lead to disagreements and face-offs with people who want to make you look bad.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make changes that will bring you comfort or add to your convenience. How you handle situations involving peers will make a difference in your career choices in the not-too-distant future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Temptation will be your downfall. Don’t make changes that are costly or not fully considered.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up meetings, discuss plans and make changes that will further your cause, purpose or plans. Getting along with others will help you gain support.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take on only what you know you can handle. It’s better to do one job perfectly than to do several adequately. Focus on precision, detail and substance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t get angry; be proactive. If something doesn’t sit right with you, do something about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Finish what you start and leave nothing undone. Taking care of your responsibilities will make it difficult for anyone to complain or make you look bad.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Test the water before taking a risk that may not be in your best interest. Trust in yourself and the plans you feel will bring you the best returns.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll get fired up easily if someone causes you emotional stress. Calm down; listen to all sides of a situation before making an adjustment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Set your sights high and make your intentions clear. You can make a lot of progress if you are open about the end result you want to see take place.