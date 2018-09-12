Jury trials vacated for alleged Las Vegas carjackers

KINGMAN – The suspects arrested in the alleged carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver, Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, 20, and Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, 19, appeared in Mohave Superior Court Wednesday and waived their rights to speedy trials.

Amy Gardner for the prosecution said the state was prepared to go to trial on both cases that were originally scheduled to begin Oct. 1. However, representation for Nevitt and Williams-Gardner, Ron Gilleo and Robin Puchek, respectively, said their clients were waiving their speedy trials.

Gilleo told Judge Billy Sipe that his client has a settlement conference before Judge Richard Weiss at 4 p.m. Sept. 25.

“My client is waiving any Rule 8 (speedy trial) at this point knowing that we have a lot of work to do, a lot of things to do at the settlement conference,” Gilleo said.

He asked for another pretrial conference following the settlement conference, which Sipe allowed, vacating the jury trial and setting a conference for 10 a.m. Oct. 15.

Williams-Gardner, who is being tried separately from Nevitt, also waived her right to a speedy trial. Puchek said there is new discovery that could put a “different spin” on her claim of a defense of duress or necessity. He also asked that the trial date for his client be vacated, and that a pretrial conference be set for the same time as the co-defendant. Sipe made that order.

Williams-Gardner currently has a settlement conference set for 11:15 a.m. Sept. 21 before Judge Weiss. Sipe also set a pretrial conference in her case for 10 a.m. Oct. 15.