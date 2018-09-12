Kingman High School’s Julian Mann a merit scholarship semifinalist

KINGMAN – Julian Mann of Kingman High School has been named as one of 16,000 semifinalists for the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, which honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success at the next level of education.

More than 1.6 million high school juniors from approximately 22,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2017 preliminary SAT, the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists are less than one present of high school seniors and represent the highest-scoring entrants from each state.

Semifinalists can move onto the finalist stage by submitting a detailed scholarship application with help from their schools. Application information includes the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. They also must be endorsed by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores confirming the performance on the qualifying test.

About 15,000 semifinalists are expected to move on to the finalist level, and will find out results in February. Finalists will compete for 2,500 $2,500 scholarships. There are also 1,000 corporate-sponsored merit scholarship awards courtesy of about 230 corporations and business organizations, and about 180 colleges and universities are expected to sponsor approximately 4,000 awards.

Winners of the National Merit Scholarship 2019 will be announced April through July via four news releases.

Information provided by the National Merit Scholarship Program