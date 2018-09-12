Letter | One Community

We are one community. Some people live within the city limits, many live outside those boundaries. We have many interests, but we are connected. What the city does affects those living in the county nearby.

As I read a recent letter to the editor about unity, like the writer, I recalled 9/11 and how that tragedy momentarily united Americans.

I moved to Kingman in 1980. I've watched our city struggle with issues of the present and try to plan for our future. Now we stand at more than one crossroads.

Those crossroads include the literal intersection of I-40 and I-11. But our crossroads are also historic and economic. The question is which way we will turn.

We need to make choices. We have a great opportunity to create a great future. We can do what we've done for years or we can take a different tack. We can grow or not. We can choose what we will become.

Fifty years ago a small Arizona community made difficult choices. Not everyone liked all the decisions. Some of those included zoning regulations that seemed too restrictive. A small Utah town got two interstate overpasses built – 20 years before there were roads underneath. But because Scottsdale and St. George worked with a clear vision they became what they wanted to be.

November 6 – Election Day – we'll make choices. We need to invest in our future now. Together we can do what we could never do alone.

Jeff Adams

Local resident