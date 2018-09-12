Mohave Electric Cooperative offers trip to Washington, D.C.

KINGMAN – Six high school juniors have the opportunity to win a free trip to Washington, D.C. courtesy of Mohave Electric Cooperative.

MEC is now accepting applications for the trip. Applicants must submit a 300-500 word essay on one of three topics, which can be found on the application available at www.mohaveelectric.com by selecting the Washington Youth Tour link. Applications are due by Oct. 5.

Students who are eligible are those with a parent or legal guardian who is a member of MEC, meaning one who pays an MEC bill. In a press release, Zen Mocarski, MEC public affairs specialist, called the opportunity a “trip of a lifetime.” Those who advance in the contest will give an oral presentation on an assigned energy- or cooperative-related question Oct. 25. The supervised trip will be from June 13-20.



Applications are also available at Kingman, Bullhead City and Mohave Valley high school offices.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative