Obituary | Charlynn Josephine (Moore) Robinson

Charlynn Josephine (Moore) Robinson passed away on August 19, 2018 at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 27, 1928. Her family established a homestead at New River, Arizona during the Depression. She graduated from Glendale Union High School in 1946 and married W.J. Robinson (Bill) July 23, 1947. They farmed in Glendale until 1970 when they bought the Crozier Canyon Ranch in Truxton. The ranch was sold in 2002 after her husband’s passing in 1995, however, she lived in the area until 2016. She was a faithful member of Music Mountain Bible Chapel and lived a life of powerful and strong faith in Christ until He called her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayburn and Mary Moore, her brother Lloyd Moore and his wife Marilyn, sister in law Carol Moore, and granddaughter Jamie Otero. She is survived by her siblings Hal Moore (Jean), Mary McMains, Helen McMains (Charles), and Jake Moore; and her children Bill (Ava) Robinson, Beth (Dave) Scherer, Becky (Joe) Weidinger, Dave (Diane), Walt (Charlotte), Cody, and Sam (Debbie). She was also very proud of her 19 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. There remain nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members too numerous to name.

There was a graveside service in Glendale, Arizona and there will be a memorial service at Music Mountain Bible Chapel in Truxton on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11 am. Call Jean Moore at 928-769-2231 or Larry Moore at 928-769-6185 for directions to the church.