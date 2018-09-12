Prep Roundup: Bulldogs outduel Vols, Panthers at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys golf team battled Lee Williams and Coconino high schools Tuesday and came out on top with a 45-over 189 for first place. The Vols were second (47-over 191), followed by Coconino in third (59-over 203).

Kingman’s Hayden Tanner was the top overall finisher with a 7-over 43, followed by Lee Williams’ Wyatt Talk with an 8-over 44 for second.

Kingman’s Matthew Mendez and Lee Williams’ Cole Finch tied for third at 9-over 45, while Brady Clark of the Vols was tied for fifth at 10-over 46.

Kingman’s Kaelib Miller tied for seventh (13-over 49), followed by fellow Bulldogs Camaron Haller in 10th (16-over 52) and Coleton Padilla in 11th (18-over 54).

Lee Williams’ Brycen Rodriguez and Justin Talk, meanwhile, finished in 12th and 13th, respectively.

The Vols host Mohave Accelerated at Cerbat Cliffs Tuesday, while the Bulldogs are also in action at Lake Powell National Golf Course.

Girls Golf

At Lake Havasu, the Lee Williams High School girls golf team shot a 52-over 196 Tuesday to defeat the Lady Knights.

Paige Lucero led the Lady Vols with a 3-over 39 for first place, followed by Paige Booth in third (12-over 48), Brooke Lander in fourth (18-over 54), Kaylee Moore in fifth (19-over 55) and Bella Bruno in eighth.

Volleyball

Parker 3, Kingman Academy 2

At Parker, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team dropped its first loss of the season Tuesday on the road in a 3-2 setback to the Lady Broncs (3-3, 0-1 2A West).

The Lady Tigers (3-1) are back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kingman High (0-6, 0-1 3A West).

Lake Havasu 3, Lee Williams 1

At Lake Havasu, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team couldn’t get past the Lady Knights (5-1) Tuesday in a 3-1 loss (25-15, 25-13, 19-25, 26-24).

The Lady Vols (4-1, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) welcome Prescott to town Tuesday, Sept. 18 for a 6 p.m. contest.

Paradise Honors 3, Kingman 0

At Paradise Honors, the Kingman High School volleyball team was swept Tuesday in a 3-0 setback to the Lady Panthers (2-3, 0-1 3A Metro West).

The Lady Bulldogs (0-6, 0-1 3A West) host Kingman Academy (3-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday.