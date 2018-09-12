Pretrial conference continued for man charged with child molestation

KINGMAN – Sandra Carr, attorney for Bradley James Manseau, 27-year-old Kingmanite arrested in April for alleged child molestation, told Judge Richard Weiss on Tuesday that she has received additional information relating to the case and requested a continuance of the pretrial conference.

Authorities began investigating in September after a parent of a 6-year-old girl contacted police and told them the child said she was being sexually assaulted and molested by Manseau. Manseau is an acquaintance of the family.

One incident that was reported, which Manseau denied, happened while the girl was alone with Manseau in his vehicle. According to police, forensic evidence obtained during the initial investigation corroborated the victim’s report of assault and molestation by Manseau.

Manseau was arrested on felony charges of sexual assault, molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor. He denies involvement in the incident.

Carr said she has received additional information from Manseau’s family and is conducting further investigation. She also said the state has provided her with information from the lab’s DNA testing for which she will seek expert help in reviewing.

Manseau’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 10 at 3:15 p.m.