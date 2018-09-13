ATV rider dies in rollover accident near Devil’s Dip

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team recovered an all-terrain vehicle accident that took the life of a 64-year-old man Tuesday in the area of Devil’s Dip in the Hualapai Mountains.

MCSO and Kingman Fire Department responded to a call of an accident in the Devil’s Dip area around 6 p.m. Two hunters were scouting in the area at the time when they had come across an ATV that had rolled over and was still running.

As they approached the ATV, they could see someone was pinned underneath it. The ATV rider was nonresponsive and they called 911.

Kingman Fire and River Medical personnel were transported by the hunters to the scene, where it was determined that the driver was deceased.

Due to the remote location of the accident, MCSO Search and Rescue and the Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter were activated to perform the technical recovery.

The helicopter performed a long-line haul from the scene to a landing zone, where he was transported to the Medical Examiner by search and rescue.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office