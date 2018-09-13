Axton arrested on armed robbery charges after release from hospital

KINGMAN – Anthony Scott Axton, 32, of Kingman was arrested on warrants for a string of armed robbery charges over the last few years, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Axton was allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting on July 1 at a business in the 3600 block of Andy Devine Avenue.

Police were responding to an armed robbery in progress at the business, when the suspect opened fire on the arriving officers striking both police cars.

Both officers returned fire, and one of the suspects, who was wearing body armor, received a gunshot wound to the face and was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The subject was identified as Axton, who was later taken to Las Vegas for treatment of the gunshot wound.

He remained in custody of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department until he was recently released from the hospital and transferred to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, locked up in Mohave County Jail.

Axton is facing attempt to commit first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts kidnapping, three counts aggravated robbery, three counts armed robbery, four counts of misconduct involving body armor, two counts of theft, burglary charges and criminal damage, all felonies.

More charges related to the other criminal events will be forthcoming as the investigation continues, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.