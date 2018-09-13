Cargo container regulations remain unchanged

KINGMAN – After months of discussion and collection of public opinion, Kingmanites won’t be seeing cargo containers used for storage in residential areas any time soon, as the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 Tuesday to keep container regulations as is.

Cargo containers are permitted for storage only in commercial zoning districts but may be used as building material in all zoning districts. The City has seen an increase in cargo container violations in residential areas, and the citizens of Kingman have shown interest in using cargo containers for storage in those zones.

Commissioners were considering three options: Option 1 would have allowed cargo containers to be used for storage in rural residential zoning districts. Option 2 would have permitted them in rural residential and R-1-40 zoning districts in areas annexed prior to 1989. Option 3, approved by the commission, keeps cargo container allowances as they are now.

“I just wanted to say I feel like choosing Option 3, especially the way Sylvia (Shaffer, city planner) has clarified the language, is not, not allowing storage containers,” said Commissioner Elizabeth Goss. “It’s allowing storage containers but making them need to meet the appearance criteria of the area.”

The clarification Goss was referring to reiterates that cargo containers can be used as building material in any zoning district for permitted uses, such as sheds, as long as a building permit is obtained and appearance criteria is met.

Commissioner Scott McCoy was the lone dissenting vote and voiced his opinion before the vote.

“Well for what it’s worth, I know that there are people already in Kingman that have storage containers that don’t feel they should have to put lipstick on them to make them pretty for everybody else to see when they drive by,” McCoy said.

He then threw his support behind Option 2. However, all other commissioners agreed with Goss and those opinions were reflected in the vote.