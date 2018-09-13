Fundraiser to bring new scoreboard to Kingman High School

KINGMAN – What’s a team without uniforms or a game without the sound of the buzzer going off as the last second comes down? Scoring the final point to take home the win, and the feeling of the bleachers rumbling with hyped fans cheering on the team. These can be some of the most memorable moments in a high school student’s life.

Kingman High School and Graves U-Haul are teaming up to raise money for the Bulldogs as part of its annual First Responders Luncheon. The fundraiser will include a car wash, smoked brisket dinner plates, an auction and live music. All proceeds will go toward the KHS athletic department.

“Let’s turn this raisin cookie into a chocolate chip cookie,” Justin DeCoudres, authorized dealer at U-Haul said.

Vice Principal and Athletic Director John Venenga said the district has given the school money to replace uniforms but there’s always a need for more.

The need for a new baseball scoreboard is the top concern for Venenga since it went out toward the end of the year.

“The scoreboard is 25 years old. Equipment is as old as the school,” he said.

A new scoreboard can cost up to $8,000 and Venenga said that if a business in town is willing to donate it then the school can work with them to have its logo on the board.

Other things on the list include new uniforms for some of the teams, wind netting for the tennis courts, tournament sponsorship, and basketball scoreboards. Each year they hope to work toward meeting these goals.

“The community has always done a great job to support the school and we appreciated the efforts of U-Haul and willingness to try to help us,” Venenga said.

The fundraiser is at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Graves U-Haul. To donate items for the auction, contact Mike Simmons at 928-753-8037.