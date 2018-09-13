Horoscopes | September 13, 2018

Birthdays: Lili Reinhart, 22; Ben Savage, 38; Jean Smart, 67; Jacqueline Bisset, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy where it will do the most good. Helping others will make you feel good.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a move if it will enhance your life. An emotional situation should be dealt with using common sense.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful when dealing with institutions. You’ll give or get the wrong impression if you aren’t savvy to the customs and traditions of the people around you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ve got swagger and charisma. Get out and socialize, network and entertain those you want to collaborate with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be reluctant to make a move because someone else does. Stand on your own two feet and do whatever is to your benefit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Travel, meetings and communication will encourage you to make an adjustment to your life. Improvements will enhance your imagination and lead to innovative options.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do what you can and ignore how others react. It’s in your best interest to keep busy as well as to take better care of your health, wealth and reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be creative in the way you approach projects, problems and people. Having a clear and concise plan in mind that you dress up with innovative ideas will grab the attention of someone who enhance your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refrain from meddling in someone else’s affairs. Concentrate on what’s expected of you, and do what has to be done in order for you to live up to your promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll gain ground when it comes to getting what you want. Your experience and practical way of approaching situations will persuade others to help you reach your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep a low profile and don’t get sucked into following someone trying to take your money or influence. Stick to what you know and trust, regardless of the temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be creative with your money, and negotiate on your own behalf. Settlements, contracts and financial gains can be made.