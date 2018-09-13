KHS received scoreboard donation

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School vice principal, John Venenga received a generous call Thursday morning from Scott and Emilie Preston of Preston Investments saying that they will provide the school the $8,000 baseball scoreboard.

“We’ve helped out other schools, we can do this,” Scott said. “We got advertising and the school gets a scoreboard.”

Although the school did receive the scoreboard, which was its number one priority, the fundraiser is still being held partnered with Graves U-Haul to raise money for the other necessities they need. Other stuff KHS is raising money for is new uniforms, wind netting for the tennis courts, tournament sponsorship and basketball scoreboards.

The fundraiser is at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Graves U-Haul. To donate items for the auction, contact Mike Simmons at 928-753-8037.