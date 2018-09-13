KUSD taking first steps to open Palo Christi again

KINGMAN – Tuesday evening Kingman Unified School District had its monthly school board meeting where they discussed what the district is going to do to Palo Christi Elementary.

The district has started to look at architectural firms to see what they have to say on what needs to be done in order to bring the historic building up to code.

“We’ve got to take the first step,” Bruce Ricca, board member said.

The school has been closed since 2013 and sits on 500 Maple St. The district offered the building to other organizations in town including the City.

A reason to bring the school back to life is due to two elementary schools, Desert Willow and Hualapai, being at capacity. Manzanita is close to capacity too.

The district is looking at a company from Phoenix called Orcutt Winslow that is currently working on the Colorado River Field House in Bullhead City. Some of the renovations needed would include the walls and roof.

“KUSD has been committed to the preservation of Palo Christi as a historical site,” Roger Jacks, superintendent said. “It’s an effort to see if the district can open it back up as an elementary.”

The school board also approved its plethora of donations to its schools from different community businesses and members. Donations included school supplies, uniforms, backpacks and furniture. The school board expressed its “extreme gratitude.”