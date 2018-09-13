Letter | It’s a sad day at the fair

One of the most popular events last year at the Mohave County Fair was Kingman’s Got Talent. The bleachers were overflowing. The stage was filled with some of Kingman’s most talented people, men, women and children. There were singers, dancers, and musicians. These wonderful performers poured out their hearts on that stage. They all did a fantastic job, and the crowd was ecstatic.

This year the fair committee voted to NOT have Kingman’s Got Talent return. No reason was given, just a lot of finger pointing saying it wasn’t me; despite the fact the fair committee asked more then six months in advance. Despite the fact Kingman’s Got Talent was FREE to the fair, “no cost at all to the fair.” All the cost was shared by several local businesses and churches. The fair committee in all ts infinite wisdom has rejected Kingman’s Got Talent.

The fair is supposed to be about bringing the community together, and yet the one event that does just that was not allowed to return. So yes, it will be a sad day at the fair.