Opening the Ol’ Mohave County Fair

KINGMAN - Representatives Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) cut the ribbon Thursday morning at the fairgrounds, officially opening the 72nd Annual Mohave County Fair.

Other elected officials and candidates in attendance: Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), candidate for LD5 representative, J’aime Morgaine (D-Kingman), candidate for LD5 Senate, Mary McCord Robinson (D-Kingman), candidate for LD5 representative, Jean Bishop, District 4 Supervisor, Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, and Councilman Stuart Yocum. David Brill (D-Prescott), candidate for U.S. Congressional District 4, will be at the Democratic booth and walking the fair from 5 – 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)