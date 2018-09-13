Pedestrian struck outside Andy Devine crosswalk; police issue warning

KINGMAN – A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue, Kingman Police reported.

A white Ford F-150 driven by a 46-year-old Golden Valley woman struck the 69-year-old man who was walking across the road pushing a shopping cart.

The man received a serious head injury and was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Police reported that the driver of the pickup had entered the roadway from a private drive and did not see the pedestrian due to the angle of the setting sun. Speed, alcohol or other impairment were not involved in the crash, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing, with the man’s failure to use a crosswalk as a contributing factor.

“This area sees many close calls due to pedestrians not using the crosswalks,” Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said. “Due to the width of the roadway and the amount of traffic, pedestrians are urged to always cross at designated crosswalks.”

Arizona law states that pedestrians must use a designated crosswalk, and establishes a violation and penalty of $175.

Kingman’s traffic unit has stepped up enforcement in the area, along with the block near the Powerhouse Visitors Center. Written warnings will be issued for first-time violations, and fines will be issued after that.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department