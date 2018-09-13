Prep Football: Bulldogs staying focused on their preparation as they look for 4-0 start

KINGMAN – Cam Wierson knows what confidence can do for a team. So far it has driven the Kingman High School football team to unparalleled heights with three straight wins, but the third-year head coach wants the Bulldogs to stay hungry.

“The 3-0 start has given us some quality confidence,” Wierson said. “It’s fun to see the kids growing in that direction, but we’re focused on our preparation. Success is a product of winning in preparation. We’re focused on the process of winning far above what the scoreboard says on Friday night.”

Kingman’s next test is on the road against American Leadership Academy – Ironwood. The Warriors (0-4) have struggled to get much going this season – putting up only 16 points, while allowing their opponents to score an average of 51.25 points.

However, Wierson knows ALA – Ironwood has faced a group of talented teams in the top 12 in their respective conferences. That fact has resulted in the score discrepancy.

“They’re turning the ball over a lot,” Wierson said of the Warriors. “They’re having success against these teams offensively, but then they’ll fumble a snap or throw a pick.”

ALA – Ironwood’s junior quarterback Jake Maloy has passed for 230 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Warriors haven’t had the same success in the ground game with only 28 yards, but that doesn’t mean they won’t make it interesting against the Bulldogs.

“ALA – Ironwood is a very solid football team with a tremendous amount of athleticism and competitive spirit,” Wierson said. “If they take care of the ball, they can beat anyone in all of 3A.”

The Bulldogs have showed they have that talent too, especially after a convincing 46-3 win last week over Valley Lutheran. Kingman put up 404 yards of total offense and look to keep it going against the Warriors.

Austin Dias will lead the charge as the junior has 416 yards and five rushing touchdowns this season. Dias also has 243 yards and four passing scores for the Bulldogs.

Danny Dias is also in the mix with 237 yards receiving and four touchdowns, while Gavin Randall has 200 yards rushing and three scores.

“The first three weeks our opponents have failed to be schematically sound against us, which has set us up for success,” Wierson said. “Our kids have done a tremendous job getting good at the fundamentals of our plays.”