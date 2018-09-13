Prostate exam mobile coming to Kingman

KINGMAN – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the Prostate On-site Project is coming to Kingman to provide screenings for the community.

The POP mobile will be in town from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the City of Kingman Public Works, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Terry Hurless, a four year prostate cancer survivor and volunteer with POP found out that prostate cancer runs in his family.

“I talked to my father and found out he had prostate cancer,” Hurless said.

His father never told him about his condition before but Hurless made sure to advise the future generations, his sons, to get checked.

The on-site screenings includes, prostate specific antigen blood draw, digital rectal exam, and testicular exam. The full exam takes about 10 minutes from start to finish. Patients will get their blood tests results in a three days and rectal exam results in a week.

“The bottom line is to get tested, get tough and get checked,” Marla Zimmerman, CEO of POP said.

POP accepts the following insurances, AETNA, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Health Net, United and HeathCare. For those who don’t have insurance the exam cost is $81 and Medicare is not covered.

Appointments are required. To set up a time, call 480-964-3013 or 1-800-828-6139.