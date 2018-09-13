Sheriff’s K9 Bruno sniffs out 75 pounds of pot on I-40

YUCCA – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a drug arrest Monday on Interstate 40 at milepost 25 when the Department of Public Safety requested a K9 unit, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday.

The DPS trooper had reason to believe there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle he had stopped. K9 Bruno have “positive alerts” on the vehicle, and a search revealed about 75 pounds of marijuana.

No further details were available on the driver, hometown or arrest charges, sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

Information provided by MCSO